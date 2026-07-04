Forest Fire Update – July 4

Northeast Region

Updated: July 3, 2026 at 6:20 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

Four new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Timmins 17 measured 0.1 of a hectare and was located west of Great Lake and southwest of Montgomery Lake, south of highway 101. It was situated approximately 33 kilometres southeast of Foleyet and has already been declared out.

measured 0.1 of a hectare and was located west of Great Lake and southwest of Montgomery Lake, south of highway 101. It was situated approximately 33 kilometres southeast of Foleyet and has already been declared out. Cochrane 26 is estimated at 20 hectares. It is located 27 kilometres south of Hearst and south of Lac de Coppell. Two CL415 waterbombers and a lead birddog aircraft responded this afternoon. There are three Ontario FireRanger crews assigned to this fire.

is estimated at 20 hectares. It is located 27 kilometres south of Hearst and south of Lac de Coppell. Two CL415 waterbombers and a lead birddog aircraft responded this afternoon. There are three Ontario FireRanger crews assigned to this fire. Sudbury 13 is under control at 0.1 of a hectare. This fire is located on an island on the east side of Onaping Lake, east of highway 144 and Halfway Lake Provincial Park.

is under control at 0.1 of a hectare. This fire is located on an island on the east side of Onaping Lake, east of highway 144 and Halfway Lake Provincial Park. Chapleau 9 is approximately 14 kilometres northeast of Iron Bridge, north of Caribou Lake and west of Matinenda Lake. It measures 0.3 of a hectare and is not under control at the time of this update. Two FireRanger crews are on the scene this evening.

There are currently 25 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these: 2 are not under control, 3 are being held, 3 are under control and 17 are being observed.

Northwest Region

Updated: July 3, 2026 at 18:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time ( CDT )

There were 2 new wildland fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the early evening of July 3.

Fort Frances 17 (FOR017 ) is located near Kasakokwog Lake in Quetico Provincial Park, approximately 15 kilometres south of Atikokan. The fire is not under control at 0.2 hectares.

) is located near Kasakokwog Lake in Quetico Provincial Park, approximately 15 kilometres south of Atikokan. The fire is not under control at 0.2 hectares. Thunder Bay 33 (THU033) is located near th3e southern end of Smoothrock Lake in Wabakimi Provincial Park, approximately 32 kilometres west-northwest of Armstrong. The fire is not under control at 0.1 hectares.

There were 2 additional fires confirmed during the evening hours of July 2.

Fort Frances 16 (FOR016 ) is located less than a kilometre west of Highway 502 in the Poulson Lake area, approximately 31 kilometres northeast of Fort Frances. The 0.2-hectare sized fire is being held.

) is located less than a kilometre west of Highway 502 in the Poulson Lake area, approximately 31 kilometres northeast of Fort Frances. The 0.2-hectare sized fire is being held. Nipigon 22 (NIP022) is located near the eastern shore of Lake Nipigon near Littlelake River, approximately 17 kilometres northwest of Beardmore. The fire is not under control at 0.2 hectares.

At the time of this update there are 74 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of these fires, 19 are not under control, 2 fires are being held, 9 fires are under control and 44 fires are being observed. There were 3 fires called out over the past 24 hours.

Fires of note

Kasabonika Cluster

No overnight rainfall was recorded in Kasabonika Lake area

Observed fire behaviour has been low in the area due to wet weather.

9 FireRanger crews, 8 fire management personnel, 4 helicopters and 1 fixed wing aircraft have been assigned to the Kasabonika Lake First Nation Cluster of Fires.

Nipigon 16 (NIP016) is 1,474.2 hectares in size. The fire’s status remains not under control.

is 1,474.2 hectares in size. The fire’s status remains not under control. Nipigon 12 (NIP012) is located approximately 20 kilometres west of Kasabonika Lake First Nation and currently measuring 2,119 hectares.

is located approximately 20 kilometres west of Kasabonika Lake First Nation and currently measuring 2,119 hectares. There are 3 additional active fires in the area surrounding Kasabonika Lake First Nation. Nipigon 13 (NIP013) is not under control and has been remapped to 298.0 hectares Nipigon 14 (NIP014) is not under control at 2 hectares Nipigon 15 (NIP015) is not under control at 0.1 hectares.



NOTAM in place – Kasabonika Cluster

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Nipigon 16 near Kasabonika Lake First Nation. This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.

Fort Frances 14

Drying conditions led to higher fire behaviour today on Fort Frances 14.

The fire received aerial suppression today from AT-802 aircraft and CL-415 waterbombers to help reduce fire behaviour for FireRanger crews on the ground.

The fire is presently 1,510 hectares in size and is not under control.

Fort Frances 14 (FOR014) is located approximately 35 kilometres southwest of Upsala near Byers Lake.

Sioux Lookout 21 – Wunnumin Lake First Nation

Sioux Lookout 21 (SLK021) remains 357 hectares in size and is not under control.

remains 357 hectares in size and is not under control. Nearby weather stations recorded 3-8mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Crews have established hoseline along the majority of the fire’s northern perimeter.

The fire is approximately 9 kilometres south of the Wunnumin Lake First Nation Airport.

6 FireRanger crews and 3 helicopters are assigned to SLK 021.

NOTAM in effect – Sioux Lookout 21

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Sioux Lookout 21 fire near Wunnumin Lake First Nation. This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.