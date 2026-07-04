Saturday Morning News – July 4th

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 26. Humidex 27.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 11.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that Tommy Hunter has passed away at the age of 89. He hosted The Tommy Hunter Show, which debuted as a radio show before transitioning to television for 27 years, being suddenly cancelled by CBC in 1992. The last show of his farewell tour was in his hometown of London on his 75th birthday, March 20, 2012. He always ended his shows with a reading and the phrase “And be the good Lord willing, we’ll be talking to you real soon”. He is survived by three children, four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
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Season 3 of Sorry About The Murder is out now for your listening pleasure! Drew says, “Normally I would never give a spoiler but…. Frenchie has a house hippo!”
- Good luck to the Canadian Soccer team today. They play Morocco today at 1 p.m. in Houston.
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