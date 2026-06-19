Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 18

Updated: June 18, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

Northeast Region

There were no wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today.

At the time of this update, there are 2 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of those fires, 1 is under control, and 1 is being observed.

Cochrane 7 (COC007) is a 30 hectare fire located approximately 5 kilometres west of the Severn River in the far north. This fire is being observed.

is a 30 hectare fire located approximately 5 kilometres west of the Severn River in the far north. This fire is being observed. Timmins 9 (TIM009) is 3,151 hectares and located approximately 10 km from Gogama, 7 km west of Mattagami First Nation and 1.5 km west of Highway 144. A total of thirteen forest firefighting crews, including seven Ontario FireRanger crews and six type-2 sustained attack crews, continue to work on fire suppression operations. This fire is under control.

UPDATED – Restrictions in place in the area of Timmins 9

The Ministry of Natural Resources’ Timmins – Kirkland Lake District has invoked an Implementation Order now in effect for the purposes of public safety and fire suppression, for areas near wildland fire Timmins 9, under the Emergency Area Order EAO 2026-003 declared on June 2, 2026.

All travel and use of Kenetogami Lake Road from south of the Hazen Lake intersection (UTM 17T 452736E 5303404N) as outlined in the IO map within the EAO, is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR.

All travel and use of Stetham Road off Highway 144 (UTM 17T 456255E 5293156N) as outlined in the IO map within the EAO, is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR.

This Order is in effect at 12:01 AM Eastern Daylight Time on June 14, 2026 until such time as the order is revoked.

For exemption permit information, please call 705-235-1300.

NOTAM in effect – Timmins 9

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Timmins 9.

This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.

Northwest Region

Updated: June 18, 2026 at 5:36 p.m. Central Daylight Time ( CDT )

No new fires were confirmed in the Northwest region by the early evening of June 18.

At the time of this update there 7 active fires in the Northwest Region. Of these fires, 1 is not under control, 1 fire is being held and 5 fires are being observed.

Fire of Note – Dryden 13 (DRY013)

FireRanger crews and Type 2 contract crews continue to make progress responding to Dryden 13, located in the southern portion of Wabakimi Provincial Park.

The fire remains at size of 14,333 hectares and its status is not under control.

5 FireRanger crews, 6 Type-2 firefighting crews and 4 helicopters are assigned to fire suppression operations.

NOTAM in effect – Dryden 13

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Dryden 13.

This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.