Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 16

Northeast Region:

Updated: June 16, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. EDT

Northeast Region

There were no wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today.

At the time of this update, there are 2 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of those fires, 1 is being held, and 1 is being observed.

Timmins 9 (TIM009) is 3,151 hectares and located approximately 10 km from Gogama, 7 km west of Mattagami First Nation and 1.5 km west of Highway 144. Fire suppression operations continue on this fire. A total of thirteen wildland firefighting crews—including seven Ontario FireRanger crews and six Type 2 sustained attack crews—along with an Incident Management Team and five helicopters, are assigned to this fire. This fire is being held.

is 3,151 hectares and located approximately 10 km from Gogama, 7 km west of Mattagami First Nation and 1.5 km west of Highway 144. Fire suppression operations continue on this fire. A total of thirteen wildland firefighting crews—including seven Ontario FireRanger crews and six Type 2 sustained attack crews—along with an Incident Management Team and five helicopters, are assigned to this fire. This fire is being held. Cochrane 7 (COC007) is a 30 hectare fire located approximately 5 kilometres west of the Severn River in the far north. This fire is being observed.

Updated restrictions in place in the area of Timmins 9

The Ministry of Natural Resources’ Timmins – Kirkland Lake District has invoked an Implementation Order now in effect for the purposes of public safety and fire suppression, for areas near wildland fire Timmins 9, under the Emergency Area Order EAO 2026-003 declared on June 2, 2026.

All travel and use of Kenetogami Lake Road from south of the Hazen Lake intersection (UTM 17T 452736E 5303404N) as outlined in the IO map within the EAO, is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR.

All travel and use of Stetham Road off Highway 144 (UTM 17T 456255E 5293156N) as outlined in the IO map within the EAO, is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR.

This Order is in effect at 12:01 AM Eastern Daylight Time on June 14, 2026 until such time as the order is revoked.

NOTAM in effect – Timmins 9

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Timmins 9.

This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.

Northwest Region:

Updated: June 16, 2026 at 5:41 p.m. CDT

At the time of this update there 9 active fires in the Northwest Region. Of these fires, 3 are not under control, 2 fires are under control and 4 fires are being observed. There was 1 fire was called out over the past 24 hours.

No new fires were confirmed in the Northwest region by the early evening of June 16.

Fire of Note

Dryden 13 (DRY013)

FireRanger crews continue to make progress responding to Dryden 13, located in the southern portion of Wabakimi Provincial Park.

The fire remains at size of 14,333 hectares and its status is not under control.

12 FireRanger crews, 5 Type-2 firefighting crews and 4 helicopters are assigned to fire suppression operations.

NOTAM in effect – Dryden 13

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Dryden 13.