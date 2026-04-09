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Wawa Men’s Curling 2025-2026

Another Curling League season has come to an end.  The regular season saw Team Terris as Club Champions and Team Leschishin finishing the season as Runners-Up. After the Mardh Break the Playoff games started.

In the final game of the Playoffs, team T. Terris was up against team Leschishin. Fittingly, it was a very close game with the final rocks determining the champion.

Regular Season:

Playoff Summary:

Thank you to all the players who participated in the 2025 – 2026 Curling Program.  Also, thank you to all the individuals who assisted in making the season such a success. There were approximately 140 players in the (3) Leagues. There is a surge in the sport of curling.

This weekend is the 76th Wawa Men’s Curling Bonspiel. GOOD LUCK!

See you next Season.

 

Jim & Andy

 

 

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