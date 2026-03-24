Tuesday Morning News – March 24

Weather:
|Today
|Flurries ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 20 this morning then light this afternoon. High plus 2. Wind chill -12 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
|Tonight
|A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late this evening then 40% chance of snow before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -12. Wind chill -17 overnight.
Roads:
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