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Monday Morning News – March 23

Weather:

Today Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -1. Wind chill -20 this morning and -4 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late this evening then flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -7. Wind chill near -12.

Road Conditions:

 

Brenda Stockton
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