Saturday Morning News – March 21

Weather:
|Today
|Becoming cloudy this morning then periods of snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill -8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Periods of snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming northeast 20 near midnight. Low -9. Wind chill -7 this evening and -15 overnight.
Road Conditions:
- Don’t forget the hockey games today and championship games tomorrow at the MMCC!
- Sad to hear about Chuck Norris’s death at the age of 86.
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