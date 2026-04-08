Hwy 11 (Hearst to Cochrane) CLOSED – 21:42

Apr 8, 2026 at 21:42
OPP Northeast Region is advising of the following road closure is in effect due to severe weather and deteriorating road conditions. (8 April, 9:02 p.m.)
Highway 11: Hearst to Cochrane
Motorists in affected areas are urged to:
- Obey all road closures and avoid unnecessary travel
- Monitor ON511
- Check Environment Canada for weather alerts
Stay safe and stay off the roads where possible.
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