Nipigon OPP – Invstigation continues into Fatal MSV Colllision along Hwy 11/17

Members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal snowmobile incident along Highway 11/17.

On Tuesday, March 17, 2026, shortly after 7:00 a.m., Nipigon OPP officers along with emergency medical services responded to a report of a snowmobile incident near Settler’s Road in Nipigon.

The snowmobile passenger, a youth from the Ojibway Nation of Saugeen, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The highway remains closed between Highway 587 to the Nipigon River Bridge, as well as Highway 628.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team along with officers from the Nipigon OPP Detachment are assisting with the ongoing investigation, in coordination with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Nipigon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.