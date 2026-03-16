Hwy 17 (Wawa – Batchawana) CLOSED

Mar 16, 2026 at 14:48
Hwy 17 has been opener from Batchawana to Heyden, it remains closed from Batchawana to Wawa.
Mar 15, 2026 at 17:54
The highway closure has been extended; it is now from Wawa (Hwy 17/Pinewood Drive) and Heyden (Hwy 17/Beaumont Park Road).
Mar 15, 2026 at 14:47
Highway 17 is closed from Wawa (Hwy 17/Pinewood Drive) and Batchawana (Jct of Hwy 17/Hwy 563)
Mar 15, 2026 at 14:27
SE OPP are currently stopping traffic on Hwy 17 (Pinewood Drive) from travelling south. Highway conditions have been detoriating at the Montreal River Hill over the past couple hours, with highway cams showing the hill is snow-covered.
This closure is not yet on ON11. When it is, Wawa-news will update with the eastern boundary of the closure. Traditionally it is at Batchawana.
- Hwy 11 (North Bay to Longlac) CLOSED - March 16, 2026
- Hwy 631 (White River to Nagagami) CLOSED - March 16, 2026
- Hwy 144 (Cartier – Timmins) CLOSED - March 16, 2026