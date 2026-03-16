Hwy 17 (Wawa – Batchawana) CLOSED

Hwy 17 has been opener from Batchawana to Heyden, it remains closed from Batchawana to Wawa.

The highway closure has been extended; it is now from Wawa (Hwy 17/Pinewood Drive) and Heyden (Hwy 17/Beaumont Park Road).

Highway 17 is closed from Wawa (Hwy 17/Pinewood Drive) and Batchawana (Jct of Hwy 17/Hwy 563)

SE OPP are currently stopping traffic on Hwy 17 (Pinewood Drive) from travelling south. Highway conditions have been detoriating at the Montreal River Hill over the past couple hours, with highway cams showing the hill is snow-covered.

This closure is not yet on ON11. When it is, Wawa-news will update with the eastern boundary of the closure. Traditionally it is at Batchawana.