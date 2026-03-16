Breaking News

Hwy 11 (North Bay to Longlac) CLOSED

Mar 16, 2026 at 18:37

Hwy 11 remains closed from North Bay to Longlac due to weather.

Mar 16, 2026 at 06:30

Hwy 11 remains closed due to weather from North Bay to Longlac. The road closure was extended at 2:22 a.m.

Mar 15, 2026 at 21:32

Hwy 11 Closed due to weather from North Bay to Hearst (21:12)

Mar 15, 2026 at 20:02

Hwy closures as of 20:00

Poor weather and road conditions have closed Hwy 11 from Cochrane to Hearst.

Brenda Stockton
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