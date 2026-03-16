Hwy 11 (North Bay to Longlac) CLOSED

Hwy 11 remains closed from North Bay to Longlac due to weather.

Hwy 11 remains closed due to weather from North Bay to Longlac. The road closure was extended at 2:22 a.m.

Mar 15, 2026 at 21:32

Hwy 11 Closed due to weather from North Bay to Hearst (21:12)

Poor weather and road conditions have closed Hwy 11 from Cochrane to Hearst.