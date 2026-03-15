Current Road Closures (Map) 21:53

The Northeast OPP have issued a Driving Advisory: “Poor visibility and deteriorating road conditions are expected well into this evening across much of our region. Some roads have already been closed. Drive only if necessary and with extra caution.”

Wawa-news would add that if you are on the road and heading towards the road closures – be aware that you may not find accomodations, gas, food – in most northern Ontario towns there are little to no services available after 9 p.m.

You may wish to consider altering your travel plans and securing accomodations and waiting this storm out. Highways have been known to close for several days at a time until the storm blows through.