Hwy 11 (Nipigon to Hearst) CLOSED

Mar 6, 2026 at 21:45

Hwy 11 from Nipigon to Hearst is closed due to road conditions at 21:20.

Ontario Provincial Police – North East Region
⚠️ Driving Advisory ⚠️
The following roadways are closed due to poor visibility and deteriorating road conditions. Drive only if necessary and with extra caution, as roadways can be difficult to navigate. This post will be updated with additional closures and reopening information.
ROADS CLOSED:
⛔ Hwy. 11: Nipigon to Hearst
⛔ Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Calstock
Motorists are urged to:
➡️ Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary
➡️ Monitor www.511on.ca and www.municipal511.ca for real-time updates
➡️ Check www.weather.gc.ca for weather updates
Brenda Stockton
