Snow Squalls Friday (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

Special Weather Statement

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

5:09 PM EST Thursday 26 February 2026

Potential for snow squalls and reduced visibility in blowing snow on Friday.

What:

Significantly reduced visibilities in areas of snow and blowing snow.

Strong winds gusting up to 70 km/h.

Total snowfall amounts of 2 to 5 cm.

When: Beginning Friday afternoon or evening and ending by Saturday morning.

Additional information:

Snow squalls may develop along a cold front that will affect areas north of Lake Superior beginning Friday afternoon and northeastern Ontario beginning Friday evening. Temperatures will drop rapidly in the wake of the cold front.

Northwest winds gusting up to 70 km/h may result in blowing snow producing significantly reduced visibilities. Conditions will improve by Saturday morning.

Travel may be hazardous. Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero at times.