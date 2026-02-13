WFD Responds to Fire on Broadway Avenue UPDATED

Firefighters remained on scene yesterday fighting the fire and working to keep safe the two adjacent buildings: AJ’s Pizza and North of 17. Late yesterday (Thursday) firefighters removed the barricades on McKinley/Gold and condensed operations, setting watch overnight on the scene in case of flare ups. It is anticipated that the building will be knocked down very quickly to avoid collapsse.

Wawa EarlyON – Starting Tuesday February 17th at 9:00 am, we will be located at 86 Magpie Rd., which is located with the THRIVE offices at the Michipicoten High School.

We will be open Monday to Friday from 9am till 12 pm.

North of 17 – Closed until further notice

AJ’s Pizza – Closed until further notice

A GoFundMe has been set for Kenna and Rabecca, tenants upstairs at the Wawa EarlyON Centre. Sadly they have lost everything in their apartment, including their two cats, Henry and Charles. As of this time, $15,040 has been raised from 108 generous donors.

Just before 2 a.m. the Wawa Fire Department were paged to an apartment above the EarlyON Child and Family Centre. When Wawa-news arrived smoke was visible from the main floor and from the upstairs. Firefighters already had fire hoses laid and were applying water. Firefighters battled the smoke and fire in the basement, until fire broke through the floor and was visible.

Watching the blaze was terrifying. Although no one was in the buildings (North of 17, AJ’s Pizza and apartment), the buildings were at risk. Firefighters worked hard to keep the fire from spreading to the neighbouring structures – there is some damage to AJ’s building, with the extents unknown.

Shortly after 3 a.m. officers from the SE OPP arrived and blocked travel on Broadway Avenue, and McKinley. Electrical power to the building was cut around 3:45. Firefighters continue to protect neighbouring buildings and battle the fire. At the time of this posting, Wawa-news anticipates that North of 17 will be closed, and possibly the Royal Bank. Traffic may also unable to travel on Broadway Avenue from Caverhill to Gold Street.

This building was also the pool hall at one time.

Wawa-news expresses their sorrow for the losses that have been incurred in this fire, and am once again grateful to the firefighters who volunteer to protect our community.

A full gallery will be available later today.