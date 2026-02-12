WFD Responds to Fire on Broadway Avenue

Just before 2 a.m. the Wawa Fire Department were paged to an apartment above the EarlyON Child and Family Centre. When Wawa-news arrived smoke was visible from the main floor and from the upstairs. Firefighters already had fire hoses laid and were applying water. Firefighters battled the smoke and fire in the basement, until fire broke through the floor and was visible.

Watching the blaze was terrifying. Although no one was in the buildings (North of 17, AJ’s Pizza and apartment), the buildings were at risk. Firefighters worked hard to keep the fire from spreading to the neighbouring structures – there is some damage to AJ’s building, with the extents unknown.

Shortly after 3 a.m. officers from the SE OPP arrived and blocked travel on Broadway Avenue, and McKinley. Electrical power to the building was cut around 3:45. Firefighters continue to protect neighbouring buildings and battle the fire. At the time of this posting, Wawa-news anticipates that North of 17 will be closed, and possibly the Royal Bank. Traffic may also unable to travel on Broadway Avenue from Caverhill to Gold Street.

This building was also the pool hall at one time.

Wawa-news expresses their sorrow for the losses that have been incurred in this fire, and am once again grateful to the firefighters who volunteer to protect our community.

A full gallery will be available later today.