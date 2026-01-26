Highway 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) CLOSED 21:36

Jan 26, 2026 at 21:36
ON511 is alerting that Hwy 17 closed from Wawa to Batchawana due to weather. The highway closed at 21:31.
Further details were in the OPP North East Region social media post, “Highway 17 is fully closed in both directions between Wawa and Batchawana Bay (Highway 563) due to inclement weather and road conditions.”
Snow squall warnings are in effect from Schreiber to St. Joseph Island, calling for snow squalls off Lake Superior tonight.
- Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.
- Local snowfall amounts near 15 cm.
- Peak snowfall rates near 5 cm per hour.
