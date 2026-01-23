Yellow Warning – Cold

4:56 AM EST Friday 23 January 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

A prolonged period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Nipigon – Rossport

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Marathon – Schreiber

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

What:

Wind chill values of -40 to -45.

When: Beginning tonight, continuing into the weekend.

Additional information: Little relief is expected during the day as an Arctic airmass establishes itself over the region. Temperatures may moderate Saturday, however cold wind chills may return again Sunday morning for some regions.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside. Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.Watch for colour changes on fingers and toes, pain, numbness, a tingling sensation, or swelling. If present, move indoors and begin warming.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill. Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle such as extra blankets and jumper cables.