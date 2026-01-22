Hwy 17 (Wawa to Heyden) CLOSED – Jan 21 at 22:36

Hwy 17 remains closed between Wawa and Heyden due to poor weather and road conditions.

At 1:30 a.m. the southern closure barricade was moved to Heyden.

Highway 17 was only open for a few short hours… At 22:12, 7ish hours later, poor weather and most assuredly road conditions have meant that OPP have once again closed Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana. Although it isn’t snowing at this time in Wawa, Windy’s weather radar shows significant weather to the south.

During the time that the highway was open, there were a couple of incidents:

Hwy 17 southbound is reduced to one lane in the Old Woman Bay area due to a disabled tractor-trailer. (17:22 – 20:40)

verbal report of a CMV at Line Lake (? – 19:47)

Hwy 17 southbound is reduced to one lane in the Goulais area due to a tractor-trailer stuck on a hill. (18:19 – 20:11).

The OPP have dragged the barricade off the highway at Pinewood Drive and Hwy 17 (Wawa), signalling that the highway has been opened. Please drive with care as the rush is on for all the vehicles that have been at a standstill for the last day are heading out.

Hwy 17 remains closed between Wawa and Batchawana due to poor weather and road conditions.

Weather conditions have improved between Batchawana Bay and Heyden and that portion has been reopened.

Hwy 17 remains closed between Wawa and Batchawana due to poor weather and road conditions.

Highway 17 is closed between Wawa and Heyden due to poor weather and road conditions.

Environment Canada warns that snowfall accumulations of 20 to 40 cm is expected with

significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

This is expected to continue through this afternoon for areas from Batchawana Bay and south. This afternoon through Wednesday, and possibly into Thursday for locations north of Batchawana Bay to Lake Superior Provincial Park.