Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN

Jan 21, 2026 at 15:12
The OPP have dragged the barricade off the highway at Pinewood Drive and Hwy 17 (Wawa), signalling that the highway has been opened. Please drive with care as the rush is on for all the vehicles that have been at a standstill for the last day are heading out.
Jan 21, 2026 at 07:42
Hwy 17 remains closed between Wawa and Batchawana due to poor weather and road conditions.
Jan 20, 2026 at 16:02
Weather conditions have improved between Batchawana Bay and Heyden and that portion has been reopened.
Hwy 17 remains closed between Wawa and Batchawana due to poor weather and road conditions.
Jan 20, 2026 at 12:30
Highway 17 is closed between Wawa and Heyden due to poor weather and road conditions.
Environment Canada warns that snowfall accumulations of 20 to 40 cm is expected with
significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.
This is expected to continue through this afternoon for areas from Batchawana Bay and south. This afternoon through Wednesday, and possibly into Thursday for locations north of Batchawana Bay to Lake Superior Provincial Park.
