Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) CLOSED

Weather conditions have improved between Batchawana Bay and Heyden and that portion has been reopend.

Hwy 17 remains closed between Wawa and Batchawana due to poor weather and road conditions.

Highway 17 is closed between Wawa and Heyden due to poor weather and road conditions.

Environment Canada warns that snowfall accumulations of 20 to 40 cm is expected with

significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

This is expected to continue through this afternoon for areas from Batchawana Bay and south. This afternoon through Wednesday, and possibly into Thursday for locations north of Batchawana Bay to Lake Superior Provincial Park.