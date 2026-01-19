Yellow Watch – Snow Squall (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

Yellow Watch – Snow Squall

9:56 AM EST Monday 19 January 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Lake effect snow off Lake Superior expected.

What:

Snowfall accumulations of 15 to 30 cm.

The highest amounts are most likely near to Lake Superior.

Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

When: This evening to Tuesday afternoon for Sault Ste. Marie to Batchawana Bay. Tuesday morning through Wednesday for locations north of Batchawana Bay to Lake Superior Provincial Park.

Additional information: Lake effect snow may move into the area from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan this evening. The lake effect snow should lift north of Sault Ste. Marie Tuesday afternoon as winds become westerly.

Lake effect snow may continue to affect areas east of Lake Superior through Wednesday. Westerly winds gusting up to 50 km/h near Lake Superior will result in local blowing snow on Tuesday.

Travel may be hazardous. Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero at times. Roads and walkways may be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Prepare for the possibility of quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.