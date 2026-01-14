Breaking News

Hwy Closures (17, 11, 631, 101) UPDATED 09:52

Jan 14, 2026 at 12:20

OPEN

  • Highway 101: Wawa to Chapleau
  • Highway 631: White River to Wawa

CLOSED

  • Hwy 11: Tarzwell to Kenogami due to weather.
  • HWY 11: Nipigon to Longlac due to a collision
  • Highway 17: Wawa to Heyden (SSM)

Jan 14, 2026 at 09:52

OPEN

  • Highway 101: Wawa to Chapleau
  • Highway 631: White River to Wawa

CLOSED

  • Highway 17: Wawa to Heyden (SSM)

(from OPP via Facebook post)

Jan 14, 2026 at 05:52 

OPEN

  • Highway 11: Hearst to Kapuskasing
  • Highway 17: Nipigon to Mobert
  • Highway 614: Highway 17/614 to Manitouwadge

All school buses cancelled along the Hwy 11 corridor from Hearst to Temagami, including Timmins

CLOSED

  • Highway 11: Nipigon to Hearst
    • Collision on HWY 11 Both Directions at POLLY LAKE RD(W), Nipigon. All lanes closed.
  • Highway 17: White River to Heyden (SSM)
  • Highway 101: Wawa to Chapleau
  • Highway 631: White River to Marathon to Jct 631/11

(from OPP via Facebook post)

Jan 14, 2026 at 01:59

  • Highway 11: Nipigon to Hearst
  • Highway 17: Heyden to Nipigon
  • Highway 101: Wawa to Chapleau (Start Time 2026-01-14 1:20 AM)
  • Highway 631: White River to Marathon to Jct 631/11
  • Highway 614: Highway 17/614 to Manitouwadge

Jan 14, 2026 at 00:05

  • Highway 11: Nipigon to Hearst
  • Highway 17: Heyden to Nipigon
  • Highway 631: White River to Marathon to Jct 631/11
  • Highway 614: Highway 17/614 to Manitouwadge

Jan 13, 2026 at 22:12

North West Region and North East Region OPP are advising that the following roads are closed due to severe weather, poor visibility, and deteriorating road conditions. (21:00)

ROADS CURRENTLY CLOSED:

  • Highway 11: Nipigon to Hearst
  • Highway 17: Nipigon to White River
  • Highway 631: White River to Marathon to Jct 631/11
  • Highway 614: Highway 17/614 to Manitouwadge

Motorists are urged to:

  • Obey all road closures
  • Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary
  • Monitor www.511on.ca for real-time updates
  • Check www.weather.gc.ca for weather alerts
  • Stay safe and stay off the roads where possible.

Jan 13, 2026 at 22:07

White River to Mobert

Poor weather conditions and road conditions has closed Hwy 17 between White River and Mobert. The highway was closed at 21:28.

Nipigon to Marathon

Poor weather conditions and road conditions has closed Hwy 17 between Nipigon and Marathon. The highway was closed at 21:27.

 

