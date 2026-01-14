Hwy Closures (17, 11, 631, 101) UPDATED 09:52

Jan 14, 2026 at 12:20
OPEN
- Highway 101: Wawa to Chapleau
- Highway 631: White River to Wawa
CLOSED
- Hwy 11: Tarzwell to Kenogami due to weather.
- HWY 11: Nipigon to Longlac due to a collision
- Highway 17: Wawa to Heyden (SSM)
Jan 14, 2026 at 09:52
OPEN
- Highway 101: Wawa to Chapleau
- Highway 631: White River to Wawa
CLOSED
- Highway 17: Wawa to Heyden (SSM)
(from OPP via Facebook post)
Jan 14, 2026 at 05:52
OPEN
- Highway 11: Hearst to Kapuskasing
- Highway 17: Nipigon to Mobert
- Highway 614: Highway 17/614 to Manitouwadge
All school buses cancelled along the Hwy 11 corridor from Hearst to Temagami, including Timmins
CLOSED
- Highway 11: Nipigon to Hearst
- Collision on HWY 11 Both Directions at POLLY LAKE RD(W), Nipigon. All lanes closed.
- Highway 17: White River to Heyden (SSM)
- Highway 101: Wawa to Chapleau
- Highway 631: White River to Marathon to Jct 631/11
(from OPP via Facebook post)
Jan 14, 2026 at 01:59
- Highway 11: Nipigon to Hearst
- Highway 17: Heyden to Nipigon
- Highway 101: Wawa to Chapleau (Start Time 2026-01-14 1:20 AM)
- Highway 631: White River to Marathon to Jct 631/11
- Highway 614: Highway 17/614 to Manitouwadge
Jan 14, 2026 at 00:05
- Highway 11: Nipigon to Hearst
- Highway 17: Heyden to Nipigon
- Highway 631: White River to Marathon to Jct 631/11
- Highway 614: Highway 17/614 to Manitouwadge
Jan 13, 2026 at 22:12
North West Region and North East Region OPP are advising that the following roads are closed due to severe weather, poor visibility, and deteriorating road conditions. (21:00)
ROADS CURRENTLY CLOSED:
- Highway 11: Nipigon to Hearst
- Highway 17: Nipigon to White River
- Highway 631: White River to Marathon to Jct 631/11
- Highway 614: Highway 17/614 to Manitouwadge
Motorists are urged to:
- Obey all road closures
- Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary
- Monitor www.511on.ca for real-time updates
- Check www.weather.gc.ca for weather alerts
- Stay safe and stay off the roads where possible.
Jan 13, 2026 at 22:07
White River to Mobert
Poor weather conditions and road conditions has closed Hwy 17 between White River and Mobert. The highway was closed at 21:28.
Nipigon to Marathon
Poor weather conditions and road conditions has closed Hwy 17 between Nipigon and Marathon. The highway was closed at 21:27.
