Yellow Advisory – Freezing Drizzle
Impact Level: Moderate
Forecast Confidence: High
Areas of freezing drizzle are expected.
Patchy freezing drizzle continues over some areas this morning.
Light ice build up on surfaces is possible.
Roads, walkways, and other surfaces will likely become icy and slippery. Icy surfaces will likely form and could be difficult to detect. Be very careful if walking or driving.
Jan 6, 2026 at 15:42
- Freezing Drizzle (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) Continues - January 7, 2026
- Snowfall Warning for Tonight (Montreal River – St. Joseph Island) ENDED - January 5, 2026
- Hazardous Winter Storm (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake) ENDED - December 29, 2025