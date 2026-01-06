Breaking News

Freezing Drizzle (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

Jan 6, 2026 at 15:42

Yellow Alert

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected.

Freezing drizzle is possible or occurring over some areas.

Light ice build up on some surfaces is possible this afternoon and tonight.

Roads, walkways, and other surfaces will likely become icy and slippery. Icy surfaces will likely form and could be difficult to detect.

Be very careful if walking or driving.

Environment Canada
