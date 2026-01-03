Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Montreal River Hill) One Lane OPEN

Jan 3, 2026 at 22:07

Hwy 17 reduced to one lane in the Montreal River area due to a collision. The westbound lane and should has been closed. ON511 is placing the collision near Beta Lake which is in between the Waste Disposal / Road to the windmills and the top of the Alona Bay Hill.

Please be careful in that area.

