LDHC Long Term Care Unit COVID-19 Outbreak

The Lady Dunn Health Centre’s Long Term Care Home is now in a COVID-19 Outbreak.
Residents will continue to be supported by two essential caregivers with masking in effect on the long-term care unit. General visitors are not permitted at this time until further notice.
We thank you for your understanding and continued cooperation. If you have any questions or comments please email [email protected].
