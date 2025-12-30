Driving Advisory
The following roadways are closed due to poor visibility and deteriorating road conditions. Drive only if necessary and with extra caution, as roadways are becoming difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow and ice. This post will be updated with additional closures and reopening information.
Source: Ontario Provincial Police – North West Region
STATUS 3:20 a.m.
Open
- Hwy 101: Chapleau to Foleyet 2:33 a.m.
- Hwy 11: Eastbound Lane from Longlac to Hearst 23:15
- Hwy 11: Eastbound Lane from Nipigon to Beardmore 23:15
- Hwy 11: Longlac to Hearst (Westbound Lane Open) at 18:15
- Hwy 11: Beardmore to Longlac
- Hwy. 101: Wawa to Chapleau at 17:50
- Hwy. 17: Wawa to Heyden at 16:52
- Hwy. 17: White River to Wawa at 13:58
- Hwy. 17: Denison (Bremner Flats) to White River at 12:45
- Hwy. 17B: Sault Ste. Marie to Echo Bay
- Hwy. 17: Sault Ste. Marie to Desbarats
=========
Closed
- Hwy. 11: Hearst to North Bay (Hearst, Kapuskasing, Cochrane, Matheson, North Bay)
- Hwy. 101: Foleyet to Timmins
- Hwy. 101: Timmins to On/Que Border
- Hwy. 129: Thessalon to Chapleau
- Hwy. 144: Timmins (Jct 144/101) to Gogama
- Hwy. 655: Driftwood to Timmins
- Hwy 560: Jct 144/560 (Watershed) to Elk Lake -> Englehart
- Hwy 65: New Liskeard to Quebec Border
Motorists are urged to:
- Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary
- Monitor www.511on.ca for highway closures and plowing info
- Check www.weather.gc.ca for weather and road conditions
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Tuesday Morning News – December 30 - December 30, 2025
- Winter Road Conditions & Weather – Tuesday, December 30th - December 30, 2025
- Highway Status (6:51) - December 30, 2025