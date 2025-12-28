Hazardous Winter Storm Expected Sunday Night (Montreal River Harbour – Searchmont)

Orange Warning – Winter Storm

5:47 AM EST Sunday 28 December 2025

Impact Level: High

Forecast Confidence: High

Hazardous winter storm expected tonight through to Monday night.

What:

Freezing rain with 5 to 10 mm of ice accretion.

Snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 cm.

Northwesterly wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h.

Blizzard conditions.

When: Beginning this evening and continuing into Monday night.

Additional information: Precipitation is expected to begin as freezing rain, ice pellets or snow this evening and continue through the overnight hours. Precipitation is expected to transition to snow early Monday morning. The strong northwesterly winds will pick up through Monday morning leading to blizzard conditions.

Roads and walkways will likely be very difficult to navigate. Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced to near zero at times. Road closures are possible. Prolonged utility outages are likely. Significant property or tree damage is possible.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Avoid non-essential travel and outdoor activities.

Prepare for disruptions to transportation, services and utilities.

