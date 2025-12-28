Hazardous winter storm expected Sunday night (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

Dec 28, 2025 at 06:28
Yellow Warning – Winter Storm
Impact Level: Moderate
Forecast Confidence: High
Hazardous winter storm expected tonight through to Monday night.
What:
- Snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 cm.
- Strong northwesterly winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h
- Blizzard conditions.
When: Beginning this evening and continuing into Monday night.
Additional information: Snow will begin this evening and continue through Monday night. The strong northwesterly winds will pick up through Monday morning leading to blizzard conditions. The snow and winds will ease from west to east through Monday night.
Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate. Travel will likely be challenging. Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced to near zero at times. Road closures are possible. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.
Consider postponing non-essential travel and outdoor activities until conditions improve.
