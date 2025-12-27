Hazardous winter storm expected Sunday night (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

5:01 PM EST Saturday 27 December 2025

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Hazardous winter storm expected Sunday night into Monday night.

What:

Snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 cm.

Strong northwesterly winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h

Blizzard conditions.

When: Beginning Sunday night and continuing into Monday night.

Additional information: Snow will begin Sunday evening continuing through Monday night. The strong northwesterly winds will pick up through Monday morning leading to blizzard conditions.

The snow and winds will ease from west to east through Monday night.

Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate. Travel will likely be challenging. Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced to near zero at times. Road closures are possible. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Consider postponing non-essential travel and outdoor activities until conditions improve.