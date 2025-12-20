Hwy 11 (Nipigon to Longlac) CLOSED

Dec 20, 2025 at 02:39
Weather conditions have closed Hwy 11 from Nipigon to Longlac. The highway was closed at 1:43 a.m.
Dec 19, 2025 at 14:19
The highway has been reopened. Please drive with care.
Dec 19, 2025 at 13:55
Hwy 11 closed Cochrane to Hearst due to weather.
Dec 19, 2025 at 13:12
Hwy 11, Geraldton the highway is closed from Geraldton to Cochrane due to poor road and weather conditions
Dec 18, 2025 at 21:35
(UPDATE 9:30 p.m. EST): OPP for both North West Region and North East Region are advising the following roads are closed due to weather and deteriorating road conditions.
- Highway 101 Wawa to Chapleau
- Highway 17 White River to Wawa
- Highway 11 westbound: Cochrane to Hearst, closed to commercial traffic
- Highway 11: Nipigon to Hearst, fully closed to all traffic
- Highway 17: Nipigon to Schreiber, fully closed to all traffic
- Highway 631: Highway 17 to Highway 11, fully closed to all traffic
Dec 18, 2025 at 17:30
From OPP North West Region on X – UPDATE (2:20 p.m. EST): Hwy 11 has reopened between between Hearst and Cochrane to local, non-commercial traffic only. This stretch remains closed for commercial vehicles. Nipigon to Hearst remains closed to all traffic.
Dec 18, 2025 at 06:01
Hwy 11 closed from Cochrane to Nipigon due to weather. The highway was closed at 5:55 a.m.
Hwy 11 closed from Kapuskasing to Nipigon due to weather. The highway was closed at 5:54 a.m.
- Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary
- Monitor www.511on.ca for real-time updates
- Check www.weather.gc.ca for weather alerts
- Hwy 11 (Kapuskasing to Calstock) CLOSED - December 20, 2025
- Hwy 17 (Marathon to Terrace Bay) CLOSED - December 20, 2025
- Hwy 614 (Jct 17/614 to Manitouwadge) CLOSED - December 20, 2025