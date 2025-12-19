Hwy 11 (Cochrane to Hearst) CLOSED

OPP North-West Region and OPP North-East Region are advising the following roads are reopening/closed due to weather and deteriorating road conditions: REOPENING UNDERWAY: -> Hwy. 11: Nipigon to Hearst -> Hwy. 614: Struthers to Manitouwadge -> Hwy. 101: Wawa to Chapleau -> Hwy. 17: White River to Batchawana Bay ROAD CLOSED: Hwy. 17: Schreiber to Marathon Hwy. 11: Cochrane to Hearst Hwy. 631: White River to Calstock This post will be updated with additional closures and reopening information. Motorists are urged to: – Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary www.511on.ca – Monitorfor real-time updates www.weather.gc.ca – Checkfor weather alerts UPDATE (10:52 a.m.) Hwy. 17 has reopened between Nipigon and Schreiber. ========= UPDATE (10:14 a.m.): Hwy. 11 between Hearst and Longlac remains impassable due to heavy snow and ice. Municipal partners and emergency services continue to check on stranded motorists, providing snacks, water, and access to washroom facilities. We ask for patience as safe travel is coordinated, with reopening anticipated in the coming hours. If you are experiencing an emergency, please call 911. ======= OPP for both North West Region and North East Region are advising the following roads are closed due to weather and deteriorating road conditions.

Highway 101 Wawa to Chapleau

Highway 17 White River to Wawa

Highway 11 westbound: Cochrane to Hearst, closed to commercial traffic

Highway 11: Nipigon to Hearst, fully closed to all traffic

Highway 17: Nipigon to Schreiber, fully closed to all traffic

Highway 631: Highway 17 to Highway 11, fully closed to all traffic

From OPP North West Region on X – UPDATE (2:20 p.m. EST): Hwy 11 has reopened between between Hearst and Cochrane to local, non-commercial traffic only. This stretch remains closed for commercial vehicles. Nipigon to Hearst remains closed to all traffic.

Dec 18, 2025 at 06:01

Hwy 11 closed from Cochrane to Nipigon due to weather. The highway was closed at 5:55 a.m.

Hwy 11 closed from Kapuskasing to Nipigon due to weather. The highway was closed at 5:54 a.m.

