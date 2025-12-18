Hwy 631 (White River – Hornepayne – Jct 631/11) CLOSED

Dec 18, 2025 at 04:05
Weather conditions on HWY 631 Both Directions between HWY 17-WHITE RIVER, White River and HWY 11 (END OF HWY), Calstock. All lanes closed. The highway was closed at 3:52 a.m.
North West OPP urge motorists to:
- Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary
- Monitor www.511on.ca for real-time updates
- Check www.weather.gc.ca for weather alerts
