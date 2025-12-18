Dec 18, 2025 at 00:10
The storm is making its way eastward.
- Highway 17 is now closed from White River to Mobert (Weather conditions on HWY 17 Both Directions between ABITIBI PRICE RD-DOMTAR MILL RD, White River and MOBERT, Mobert. All lanes closed.).
- Highway 17 is closed from Nipigon to Marathon. (Weather conditions on HWY 17 Both Directions between HWY 11 (E JCT) – NIPIGON, Nipigon and GARBAGE DISPOSAL RD (N), Marathon. All lanes closed.)
In all practicality, Hwy 17 is closed from White River to Nipigon.
Dec 17, 2025 at 23:43
Hwy 17 (Marathon to Nipigon) has been closed due to poor weather and road conditions. The highway was closed at 23:38.
At 23:33, the Marathon Fire Department posted to social media that the department was attending to an accident at Neys. Please stay safe and make room for Emergency Vehicles
Environment Canada has issued an Orange Alert: Winter storm expected tonight through Friday morning.
- Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 cm. The highest amounts are expected inland from Lake Superior and over the higher terrain.
- Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.
- Flash freeze.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 614 (Jct 17/614 to Manitouwadge) CLOSED - December 18, 2025
- Hwy 17 (White River to Nipigon) CLOSED - December 18, 2025
- Ettinger Testifies before Committee on the Situation at Canada Post - December 17, 2025