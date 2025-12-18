Hwy 17 (White River to Nipigon) CLOSED

The storm is making its way eastward.

Highway 17 is now closed from White River to Mobert (Weather conditions on HWY 17 Both Directions between ABITIBI PRICE RD-DOMTAR MILL RD, White River and MOBERT, Mobert. All lanes closed.).

(Weather conditions on HWY 17 Both Directions between ABITIBI PRICE RD-DOMTAR MILL RD, White River and MOBERT, Mobert. All lanes closed.). Highway 17 is closed from Nipigon to Marathon. (Weather conditions on HWY 17 Both Directions between HWY 11 (E JCT) – NIPIGON, Nipigon and GARBAGE DISPOSAL RD (N), Marathon. All lanes closed.)

In all practicality, Hwy 17 is closed from White River to Nipigon.

Hwy 17 (Marathon to Nipigon) has been closed due to poor weather and road conditions. The highway was closed at 23:38.

At 23:33, the Marathon Fire Department posted to social media that the department was attending to an accident at Neys. Please stay safe and make room for Emergency Vehicles

Environment Canada has issued an Orange Alert: Winter storm expected tonight through Friday morning.