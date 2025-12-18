Breaking News

Hwy 11 (Nipigon to Cochrane) CLOSED

Dec 18, 2025 at 06:01

Hwy 11 closed from Cochrane to Nipigon due to weather. The highway was closed at 5:55 a.m.

Hwy 11 closed from Kapuskasing to Nipigon due to weather. The highway was closed at 5:54 a.m.

North West OPP urge motorists to:
