Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) CLOSED

OPP officers stopped manning the barricade at Hwy 17/Pinewood Drive at 16:20. In the 6 minutes until 16:30… seven pickups, two cars and a cube truck blew past the barricade in a puff of snow. And as I write this, two more pickups have gone through.

Seriously though, this is no laughing matter. I hope all those who went past live in the Mission or at MFN. Otherwise, these vehicles are travelling on a closed highway, subject to fines, and should they put their vehicle in the ditch, putting EMS services at risk coming to rescue you. Not to mention that your insurance is invalid!

OPP do not make the decision to close a highway lightly, they do it to protect drivers. Let’s all make it home safe and sound.

ON511 has updated their website, weather conditions have closed Hwy 17 from Wawa to Batchawana.

The MTO barricade has been put in place at Hwy 17/Pinewood Drive and there are two cruisers stopping any southbound traffic. ON511 is reporting that there is a disabled vehicle at Crozier Lake, the eastbound lane and shoulder is closed (14:41).

Heavy snow is falling in Wawa and the highway beside Pinewood Drive has become completely snow covered since the snow began at 14:30.