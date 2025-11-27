Highway Closures

Highway From To Time of Closure Notes Closed 631 White River to Jct 631/11 25-11-26 10:44 AM Weather Conditions & Road Conditions Closed 655 Driftwood to Timmins 25-11-26 8:37 AM Weather & Road Conditions Closed 101 Wawa to Chapleau 2025-11-27 6:21 AM Weather, tractor trailer in the ditch near Prairie Bee Lake Road (2:15) * Closed 11 Longlac to Cochrane 25-11-26 8:37 AM Weather Conditions

*From OPP on social media ‘Highway 101 from Chapleau to Wawa is closed in both directions due to severe weather conditions.’

Superior East OPP is urging motorists to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.