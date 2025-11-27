Breaking News

Highway Closures

Nov 27, 2025 at 05:36

Highway From To Time of Closure Notes
Closed 631 White River to Jct 631/11 25-11-26 10:44 AM Weather Conditions & Road Conditions
Closed 655 Driftwood to Timmins 25-11-26 8:37 AM Weather & Road Conditions
Closed 101 Wawa to Chapleau 2025-11-27 6:21 AM Weather, tractor trailer in the ditch near Prairie Bee Lake Road (2:15) *
Closed 11 Longlac to Cochrane 25-11-26 8:37 AM Weather Conditions

*From OPP on social media ‘Highway 101 from Chapleau to Wawa is closed in both directions due to severe weather conditions.’

Superior East OPP is urging motorists to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

Highway closures as of 18:37.

 

Highway closures as of 17:28.

 

Highway closures as of 17:11.

 

Highway Closures and Incidents at 15:30.

 

Highway closures as of 12:15 p.m.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*