Highway Closures

Nov 27, 2025 at 05:36
|Highway
|From
|To
|Time of Closure
|Notes
|Closed
|631
|White River
|to
|Jct 631/11
|25-11-26 10:44 AM
|Weather Conditions & Road Conditions
|Closed
|655
|Driftwood
|to
|Timmins
|25-11-26 8:37 AM
|Weather & Road Conditions
|Closed
|101
|Wawa
|to
|Chapleau
|2025-11-27 6:21 AM
|Weather, tractor trailer in the ditch near Prairie Bee Lake Road (2:15) *
|Closed
|11
|Longlac
|to
|Cochrane
|25-11-26 8:37 AM
|Weather Conditions
*From OPP on social media ‘Highway 101 from Chapleau to Wawa is closed in both directions due to severe weather conditions.’
Superior East OPP is urging motorists to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.
