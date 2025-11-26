Hwy 144 (Sultan to Timmins) CLOSED

Nov 26, 2025 at 12:12
Hwy 144 is closed in both directions between Route 560/Sultan Industrial Road (The Watershed) to Timmins due to severe weather. The highway was closed at 11:55 a.m.
ON511 alerted ‘Hwy 144 closed from Watershed to Timmins due to a collision’.
South Porcupine OPP is urging motorists to avoid travel unless necessary.
