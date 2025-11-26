Highway Closures (101, 11, 631 & 144)

Hwy 101

Highway 101 has been closed from Wawa to Chapleau due to weather conditions.

Hwy 11

Weather conditions have closed Hwy 11 between Longlac to Hearst.

Weather conditions have closed Hwy 11 between Cochrane and Kapuskasing.

OPP have posted on social media, “Highway 11 between Western Avenue in Cochrane and Riverside Drive in Kapuskasing is fully closed due to severe weather and poor visibility. Motorists are urged to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.“

Hwy 144

Hwy 144 is closed in both directions between Route 560/Sultan Industrial Road (The Watershed) to Timmins due to severe weather. The highway was closed at 11:55 a.m.

ON511 alerted ‘Hwy 144 closed from Watershed to Timmins due to a collision’.

South Porcupine OPP is urging motorists to avoid travel unless necessary.

Hwy 631

Highway 631 from White River to Hwy 11 (including Hornepayne) has been closed due to poor weather and road conditions.

Superior East OPP is urging motorists to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.