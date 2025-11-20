Hwy 101 (Chapleau – Foleyet) CLOSED

Nov 20, 2025 at 20:48
Nov 20, 2025 at 20:24
Posted by OPP at 19:26. Social Media posts are saying that there are four (4) truck involved in the collision.
Nov 20, 2025 at 18:59
Hwy 101 (Chapleau to Foleyet) has been closed due to a collision involving several vehicles which are blocking both lanes.
The highway was closed at 18:52.
