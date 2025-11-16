Wawa Fire attend to Garage Fire

Just after 10 p.m. this evening, Wawa Fire was called to a garage fire on Magpie Avenue. By 10:15 p.m., the garage was fully engulfed, and firefighters were hosing down the shed.

Flames were visible from Joliet Avenue on the other side of the block. Firefighters could also be seen hosing down the house and the neighbouring house to the east.

From the amount of flames and smoke, the contents of the garage will be a complete loss.

As of 23:23, the firefighters were still on scene.