Accumulating snow expected tonight (White River – Dubreuilville)

9:42 PM EST Thursday 6 November 2025

Special Weather Statement in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville

Accumulating snow expected tonight into Friday.

Total snowfall amounts of 8 to 12 cm.

Tonight into Friday.

A low-pressure system will bring snow across the region beginning late this evening. Travel may be difficult due to accumulating snow and reduced visibility at times.

