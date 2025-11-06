Breaking News

Accumulating snow expected tonight (White River – Dubreuilville)

Nov 6, 2025

Special Weather Statement in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville
  • Accumulating snow expected tonight into Friday.
  • Total snowfall amounts of 8 to 12 cm.
  • Tonight into Friday.

A low-pressure system will bring snow across the region beginning late this evening. Travel may be difficult due to accumulating snow and reduced visibility at times.

