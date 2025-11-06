Breaking News

Accumulating snow expected tonight (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)

Nov 6, 2025 at 06:43

This warning encompasses the area shown in grey above.

Special Weather Statement in effect for: Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

  • Accumulating snow expected tonight into Friday.
  • Total snowfall amounts of 8 to 12 cm
  • Tonight into Friday.

Snow is expected to begin late this evening. Accumulations of 8 to 12 cm are expected by the time the snow tapers off late Friday afternoon.

Visibility will likely be reduced at times.

Travel along Highway 11 will likely be difficult due to accumulating snow.

Environment Canada
