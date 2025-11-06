Nov 6, 2025 at 06:43
Special Weather Statement in effect for: Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
- Accumulating snow expected tonight into Friday.
- Total snowfall amounts of 8 to 12 cm
- Tonight into Friday.
Snow is expected to begin late this evening. Accumulations of 8 to 12 cm are expected by the time the snow tapers off late Friday afternoon.
Visibility will likely be reduced at times.
Travel along Highway 11 will likely be difficult due to accumulating snow.
Latest posts by Environment Canada (see all)
- Accumulating snow expected tonight (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne) - November 6, 2025
- Special Weather Statement (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) Gusty Winds Expected – ENDED - November 2, 2025
- Special Weather Statement (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne) Gusty Winds Expected – ENDED - November 2, 2025