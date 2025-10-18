Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 18

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of October 17.

Haliburton 52 (HAL052) is a 0.1 hectare fire located approximately 1 kilometre northeast of Big Trout Lake. This fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are 9 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Four of these fires are not under control, 2 are being held, 1 is under control and 2 are being observed.

The fire hazard across the Northeast Region is primarily low to moderate, with the exception of a localized area of high hazard stretching from Bannockburn northward to Rolphton and Forester’s Falls.