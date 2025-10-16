Breaking News

Culvert washes out on Sultan Industrial Road

Oct 16, 2025 at 09:23

If you are planning to take the popular shortcut to Sudbury, the Sultan Industrial Road, be aware that the culvert at MM35 has washed out.

The road appears to be impassable at from the photo at left, and will likely be closed to allow for road repairs.

