Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service & OPP Ask Brunswick House First Nation area to shelter-in-place

A shelter-in-place advisory remains in effect for Brunswick House First Nation as police continue to search for a suspect connected to a weekend shooting. All school buses for Brunswick House students are cancelled for Tuesday, October 14, and schools in the community will remain closed as a safety precaution. Members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate the incident, which occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, October 12. Officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence and found an injured male. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. A male suspect remains at large. NAPS Emergency Response Team members, frontline officers, and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are actively searching the area. Residents are urged to shelter in place and follow these safety precautions: If you are outdoors, immediately move to a secure location.

If inside, remain there and lock all doors and windows.

Do not approach or engage with the suspect — call 911 immediately if seen.

Close curtains or blinds.

If driving, go directly to your destination and lock your vehicle.

Do not pick up hitchhikers.

Follow all directions from officers on scene. Motorists travelling near Brunswick House First Nation and Chapleau are advised to stay alert and avoid unnecessary stops. Those outside the area should postpone travel to the region until further notice. A large police presence will remain as the investigation continues. NAPS understands the concern this causes and assures residents that every measure is being taken to ensure safety and bring the situation to a safe resolution. Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available. Follow NAPS on X (Twitter) @NAPS_Police and Facebook (/NAPSPolice) for real-time updates. Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact NAPS at 705-864-1732 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, in partnership with the OPP, are actively investigating an incident involving a possible armed and dangerous individual currently at-large in the Brunswick House First Nation area.

Police responded to a disturbance in the late afternoon hours of Sunday, Oct. 12 following reports of a violent incident in the community of Brunswick House First Nation. An injured male was located in the community of Brunswick House First Nation home.

The exact extent of those injuries is unknown at this time, but are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are searching for a young male suspect, however, detailed descriptors are currently unavailable. More information will be made public as it becomes available.

Members of the NAPS Emergency Response Team, frontline officers, and members of the OPP are engaged in the search efforts to locate the suspect.

Members in the Brunswick House First Nation area are urged to shelter-in-place and adhere to the following safety precautions:

If you are outside, seek shelter immediately in a secure location.

If you are inside, remain there and lock all doors and windows.

Do not approach or engage with the suspects. Call 9-1-1 immediately if you see or encounter them.

Close curtains or blinds to avoid drawing attention.

If driving, proceed directly to your destination and lock your doors upon arrival.

Do not pick up hitchhikers.

Follow all instructions from officers on scene.

Motorists travelling near the Brunswick House First Nation and Chapleau area are advised to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary stops. Individuals not currently in the affected area asked to avoid travelling to the region until further notice.

A significant police response will remain in the area as the investigation continues. NAPS recognizes the anxiety this situation may cause. Every precaution is being taken to ensure public safety and bring the situation to a safe resolution.

Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available. Members of the public are encouraged to follow NAPS on X (formerly Twitter) at @NAPS_Police and Facebook at /NAPSPolice for real-time updates.