Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service & OPP Ask Brunswick House First Nation area to shelter-in-place

Members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, in partnership with the OPP, are actively investigating an incident involving a possible armed and dangerous individual currently at-large in the Brunswick House First Nation area.

Police responded to a disturbance in the late afternoon hours of Sunday, Oct. 12 following reports of a violent incident in the community of Brunswick House First Nation. An injured male was located in the community of Brunswick House First Nation home.

The exact extent of those injuries is unknown at this time, but are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are searching for a young male suspect, however, detailed descriptors are currently unavailable. More information will be made public as it becomes available.

Members of the NAPS Emergency Response Team, frontline officers, and members of the OPP are engaged in the search efforts to locate the suspect.

Members in the Brunswick House First Nation area are urged to shelter-in-place and adhere to the following safety precautions:

If you are outside, seek shelter immediately in a secure location.

If you are inside, remain there and lock all doors and windows.

Do not approach or engage with the suspects. Call 9-1-1 immediately if you see or encounter them.

Close curtains or blinds to avoid drawing attention.

If driving, proceed directly to your destination and lock your doors upon arrival.

Do not pick up hitchhikers.

Follow all instructions from officers on scene.

Motorists travelling near the Brunswick House First Nation and Chapleau area are advised to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary stops. Individuals not currently in the affected area asked to avoid travelling to the region until further notice.

A significant police response will remain in the area as the investigation continues. NAPS recognizes the anxiety this situation may cause. Every precaution is being taken to ensure public safety and bring the situation to a safe resolution.

Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available. Members of the public are encouraged to follow NAPS on X (formerly Twitter) at @NAPS_Police and Facebook at /NAPSPolice for real-time updates.