Shelter in Place Issued in Ginoogaming FN Area

5:55 a.m.

Members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Anishinabek Police Service are responding to reports of two armed and dangerous individuals at large in the area of Ginoogaming First Nation.

Motorists travelling on Highway 11 in the Longlac and Ginoogaming First Nation area should not pick up any hitchhikers as a safety precaution.

Members of the public are asked to shelter-in-place as a precaution and follow the below instructions:

If you are outside, seek shelter immediately. Secure your safety inside a building or another secure location.

If you are inside a building, stay there and lock all doors and windows.

If you encounter the suspect, do not engage or approach. Dial 9-1-1 immediately to advise police.

If possible, close your curtains to avoid drawing attention to yourself or your family.

If you are driving, proceed to your location. Do not make unnecessary stops. As soon as you arrive at your location, enter and immediately lock your doors.

Do not engage with anyone suspicious.

Follow all direction from officers on scene.

Individuals not currently in the affected area are requested to avoid travelling there until further notice. Members of the public can expect an increased police presence as police continue their investigation.

We recognize the significant emotional impact sheltering-in-place can cause. The OPP is taking every precaution necessary to resolve this situation. We ask all members of the public to take actions to protect their safety while police work to apprehend the individual.

Further information will be released as it becomes available. Members of the public are asked to follow the OPP on X at @OPP_NWR or on Facebook @OPPNorthWest for more information as this incident unfolds.

In an emergency, always call 9-1-1. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect should immediately contact 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward.

4:13 a.m.

Members of the public are asked to continue sheltering-in-place and should not pick up any hitchhikers on #Hwy11 in the area of Ginoogaming First Nation and Longlac.

If you see anything suspicious, call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in an emergency.

3:50 a.m.

